Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WFC, PFSI, MVIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 69,746 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 8,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,600 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:
PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,425 contracts, representing approximately 142,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS) saw options trading volume of 6,911 contracts, representing approximately 691,100 underlying shares or approximately 42% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $0.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $0.50 strike highlighted in orange:
