Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WCC, TWLO, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC), where a total volume of 4,540 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 454,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.2% of WCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of WCC. Below is a chart showing WCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 33,775 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 119% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 116,776 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,800 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WCC options, TWLO options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

