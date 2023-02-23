Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBD, FCX, CHRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 101,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 11,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 56,820 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) saw options trading volume of 2,075 contracts, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CHRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of CHRD. Below is a chart showing CHRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, FCX options, or CHRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best High Dividend Stocks
AKAM Options Chain
Funds Holding EZA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.