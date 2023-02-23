Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBD, FCX, CHRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 101,146 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 11,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 56,820 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) saw options trading volume of 2,075 contracts, representing approximately 207,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of CHRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 433,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,600 underlying shares of CHRD. Below is a chart showing CHRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

