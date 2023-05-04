Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBD, DOCN, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 97,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 7,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,600 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 20,456 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, DOCN options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.