Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: WBD, DOCN, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 97,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 7,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,600 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 20,456 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,600 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, DOCN options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding ESSC
GNR shares outstanding history
Funds Holding CLAC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.