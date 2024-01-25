Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VSTO, LVS, WSC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO), where a total volume of 22,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 572.9% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 160,434 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 333.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 52,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 13,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.6% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 895,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,600 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.