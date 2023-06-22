Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VRDN, AA, UPST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN), where a total of 3,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of VRDN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 700,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of VRDN. Below is a chart showing VRDN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 22,073 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 51,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 4,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

