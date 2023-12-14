Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VLY, ZM, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), where a total volume of 31,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.6% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 53,466 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 173,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 14,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VLY options, ZM options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MAS Insider Buying
JILL market cap history
LMOS Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.