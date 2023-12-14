Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VLY, ZM, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY), where a total volume of 31,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.6% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 53,466 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 173,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 14,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

