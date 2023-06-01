Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, ZUMZ, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 11,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.5% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Zumiez Inc (Symbol: ZUMZ) options are showing a volume of 3,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 314,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.5% of ZUMZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 326,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of ZUMZ. Below is a chart showing ZUMZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 603,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 43,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

