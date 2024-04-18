News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, NKE, HTZ

April 18, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 4,194 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 419,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 969,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 53,617 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 916,300 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 20,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

