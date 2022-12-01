Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, MRVL, AGNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 4,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 430,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 49,009 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) options are showing a volume of 51,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of AGNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 30,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AGNC. Below is a chart showing AGNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
