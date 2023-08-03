Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UPST, AVID, QS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 89,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 10,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) options are showing a volume of 2,950 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of AVID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of AVID. Below is a chart showing AVID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 90,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 14,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPST options, AVID options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.