Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNP, HTZ, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 18,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 15,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 38,093 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNP options, HTZ options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MCS Stock Predictions
QK shares outstanding history
WDNA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.