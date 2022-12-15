Markets
UNP

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNP, HTZ, SNOW

December 15, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 18,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 15,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 38,093 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, HTZ options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MCS Stock Predictions
 QK shares outstanding history
 WDNA market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNP
HTZ
SNOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.