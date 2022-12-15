Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNP, HTZ, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 18,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) options are showing a volume of 15,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 38,093 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

