Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNP, HTZ, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 41,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 31,791 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.7% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 91,466 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

