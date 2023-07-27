Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNP, HTZ, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total of 41,414 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 31,791 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 119.7% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,400 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 91,466 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 10,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNP options, HTZ options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Institutional Holders of AVAH
AOUT Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.