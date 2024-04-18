Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UNH, AVGO, CL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 73,157 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 5,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 25,770 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,400 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) options are showing a volume of 30,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 912,000 underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

