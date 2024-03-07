Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, SCCO, ITCI

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 3,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 4,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, SCCO options, or ITCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Stock Screener
Institutional Holders of SQUS
AVCT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.