Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, SCCO, ITCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 2,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 3,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 364,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,300 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 4,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

