Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, NFE, OZK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 171,386 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 24,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 11,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 10,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

