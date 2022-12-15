Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, AMD, VSTO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 144,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 508,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 60,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 4,551 contracts, representing approximately 455,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UBER options, AMD options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
