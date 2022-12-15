Markets
UBER

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UBER, AMD, VSTO

December 15, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 144,265 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 508,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 60,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 4,551 contracts, representing approximately 455,100 underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, AMD options, or VSTO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FWBI YTD Return
 SOTK Videos
 LBPH market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
AMD
VSTO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.