Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: UAL, BLK, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 47,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 4,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 418,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $755 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $755 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 6,581 contracts, representing approximately 658,100 underlying shares or approximately 62% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,500 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

