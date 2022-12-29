Markets
TWLO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, SBUX, FSR

December 29, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 21,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 37,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 25,910 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,900 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

