Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TWLO, SBUX, FSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 21,474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 37,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 915,900 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR) saw options trading volume of 25,910 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,900 underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, SBUX options, or FSR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SGP Videos
CETV Split History
NXP Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.