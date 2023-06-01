Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, WSM, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 29,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:
Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 7,433 contracts, representing approximately 743,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,300 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 31,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, WSM options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DYNS shares outstanding history
INVZ YTD Return
Financial mergers and acquisitions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.