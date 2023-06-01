Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, WSM, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 29,755 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 7,433 contracts, representing approximately 743,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,300 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 31,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

