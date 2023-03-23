Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, FORG, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 21,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
ForgeRock Inc (Symbol: FORG) saw options trading volume of 5,133 contracts, representing approximately 513,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of FORG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of FORG. Below is a chart showing FORG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 55,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,900 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
