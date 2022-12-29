Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTD, FIVE, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 20,265 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 5,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 563,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 74,418 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

