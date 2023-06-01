Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTC, CVS, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Toro Company (Symbol: TTC), where a total of 2,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of TTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 502,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of TTC. Below is a chart showing TTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 41,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTC options, CVS options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.