Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, AYX, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 3.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 318.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 263.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 273,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 34,177 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 262.8% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,900 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 72,742 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 254.3% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, AYX options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
