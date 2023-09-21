Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TRUP, ZM, FANG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total volume of 4,166 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 416,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.7% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 35,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 16,908 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

