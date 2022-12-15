Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GM, NRG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW), where a total of 15,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.2% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,800 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 115,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 31,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 35,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 12,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
