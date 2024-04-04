Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TOST, ZETA, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total volume of 47,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024 , with 33,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 8,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 896,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,000 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,786 contracts, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $795 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $795 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TOST options, ZETA options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.