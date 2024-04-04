News & Insights

Markets
TOST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TOST, ZETA, BLK

April 04, 2024 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST), where a total volume of 47,499 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 33,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 8,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 896,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,000 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,786 contracts, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.1% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $795 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $795 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TOST options, ZETA options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Financial Stocks
 KYMR Videos
 ASRV shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOST
ZETA
BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.