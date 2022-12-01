Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TOL, BLNK, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 5,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 538,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 5,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 28,143 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

