Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TOL, BLNK, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 5,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 538,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 2,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 5,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,600 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 28,143 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TOL options, BLNK options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GNPK Insider Buying
AVNW YTD Return
SDC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.