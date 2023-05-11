Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TNK, ORCL, APO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK), where a total volume of 1,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 183,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.5% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 452,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,800 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 24,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 3,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 9,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
