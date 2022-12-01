Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TMUS, RICK, PI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 23,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 634,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK) saw options trading volume of 232 contracts, representing approximately 23,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 41 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,100 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) options are showing a volume of 2,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 230,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,900 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
