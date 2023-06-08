Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: THC, EXPI, TSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total of 7,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 762,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,000 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) saw options trading volume of 4,639 contracts, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares or approximately 66% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 26,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

