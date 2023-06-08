Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: THC, EXPI, TSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total of 7,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 762,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.1% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 740,000 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) saw options trading volume of 4,639 contracts, representing approximately 463,900 underlying shares or approximately 66% of EXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,300 underlying shares of EXPI. Below is a chart showing EXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 26,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for THC options, EXPI options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Industrials Shares
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RRX
Institutional Holders of ROCC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.