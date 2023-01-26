Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGT, APPF, ORA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 20,262 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
AppFolio Inc (Symbol: APPF) options are showing a volume of 558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of APPF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 88,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of APPF. Below is a chart showing APPF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 1,917 contracts, representing approximately 191,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
