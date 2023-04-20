Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SYNH, GKOS, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Syneos Health Inc (Symbol: SYNH), where a total of 10,516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.8% of SYNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 528,500 underlying shares of SYNH. Below is a chart showing SYNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 2,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 287,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.9% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 20,299 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:
