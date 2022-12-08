Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, AMD, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total volume of 10,317 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 365,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 78,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 27,456 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

