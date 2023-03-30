Markets
STZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, GS, CORT

March 30, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 8,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 868,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 26,561 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) saw options trading volume of 7,948 contracts, representing approximately 794,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, GS options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EVLO Options Chain
 EPP market cap history
 SCO Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STZ
GS
CORT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.