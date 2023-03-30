Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STZ, GS, CORT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 8,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 868,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 26,561 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) saw options trading volume of 7,948 contracts, representing approximately 794,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options, GS options, or CORT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
