Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STNG, BVH, MRNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total volume of 7,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 738,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bluegreen Vacations Holdings Corp (Symbol: BVH) options are showing a volume of 515 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of BVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 105,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,800 underlying shares of BVH. Below is a chart showing BVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 18,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

