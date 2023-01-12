Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SSRM, SAGE, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM), where a total of 5,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 538,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 1,808 contracts, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 9,496 contracts, representing approximately 949,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

