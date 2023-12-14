Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, XOM, CENX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total volume of 10,407 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 204,498 contracts, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares or approximately 94.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 16,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) saw options trading volume of 12,556 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.9% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,800 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
