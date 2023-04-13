Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, DKS, JWN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 13,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,800 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 13,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 35,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 7,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,200 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
