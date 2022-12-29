Markets
SRPT

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, AZO, MBI

December 29, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 811,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 74 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 2,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, AZO options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Materials Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FENG
 PCAR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT
AZO
MBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.