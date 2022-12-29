Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SRPT, AZO, MBI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 5,499 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 811,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 74 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 2,569 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 256,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, AZO options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.