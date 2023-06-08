Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SQ, BAC, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 47,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 3,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 216,316 contracts, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 28,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 19,334 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,800 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
