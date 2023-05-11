Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOVO, WSM, SONO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sovos Brands Inc (Symbol: SOVO), where a total volume of 3,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 342,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.5% of SOVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of SOVO. Below is a chart showing SOVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 7,177 contracts, representing approximately 717,700 underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 13,168 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SOVO options, WSM options, or SONO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MCZ Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SYNB
QUIK shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.