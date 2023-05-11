Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SOVO, WSM, SONO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sovos Brands Inc (Symbol: SOVO), where a total volume of 3,427 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 342,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.5% of SOVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of SOVO. Below is a chart showing SOVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) saw options trading volume of 7,177 contracts, representing approximately 717,700 underlying shares or approximately 92.4% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 776,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,700 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 13,168 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SOVO options, WSM options, or SONO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.