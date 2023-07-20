Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SNV, CBRL, LSXMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), where a total of 7,869 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 786,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of SNV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of SNV. Below is a chart showing SNV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 3,070 contracts, representing approximately 307,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C SiriusXM Group (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 6,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 662,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

