Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMTC, WSM, TH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC), where a total of 17,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 14,192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 5,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

