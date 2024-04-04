Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMTC, CRS, ALGT

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 2,154 contracts, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,313 contracts, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMTC options, CRS options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ACWF
CIX Dividend History
Fifth Third Bancorp MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.