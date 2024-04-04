News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMTC, CRS, ALGT

April 04, 2024 — 05:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC), where a total volume of 13,397 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,800 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) saw options trading volume of 2,154 contracts, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of CRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of CRS. Below is a chart showing CRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,313 contracts, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

