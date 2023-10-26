News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SMCI, SLM, CLF

October 26, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 27,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 2,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) options are showing a volume of 12,982 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of SLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SLM. Below is a chart showing SLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 76,990 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 14,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, SLM options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

