Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SHLS, GD, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (Symbol: SHLS), where a total volume of 10,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of SHLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 6,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 689,100 underlying shares of SHLS. Below is a chart showing SHLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 5,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 707 contracts, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 165,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:
