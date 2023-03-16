Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, WDC, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 5,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 19,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 11,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, WDC options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.