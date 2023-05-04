Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, NVDA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 13,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 351,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 26,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 187,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 15,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

