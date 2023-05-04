Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, NVDA, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 13,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 351,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 26,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 187,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 15,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, NVDA options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb
ROL Dividend History
KNTK Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.