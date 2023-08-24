Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: SEDG, INTU, PSA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total volume of 20,130 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 556,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 5,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) options are showing a volume of 4,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 411,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of PSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,800 underlying shares of PSA. Below is a chart showing PSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SEDG options, INTU options, or PSA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

